Global Brands Group hires president of Europe

Global Brands Group, the owner of Juicy Couture, Kenneth Cole and Ellen Tracy, has appointed Eno Polo as its new president of Europe.

Polo joins from footwear brand Alpargatas, where he was president of North America from November 2017. He previously served as executive vice president, managing director, EMEA, for Global Brands’ European Entertainment Licensing Group between November 2016 and October 2017.

Prior to this he worked at Nike in general management and marketing roles.

Polo will be based in London and report directly to Global Brand’s CEO Rick Darling. In his new role, Polo will be responsible for the leadership and strategic growth of Global Brands’ European business, including the apparel, accessories and footwear divisions. He will also help manage Seven Global, the company’s joint venture with David Beckham.

Rick Darling became CEO and executive director in November 2018, following the $1.2bn (£940m) sale of “select North American assets” to Hudson Jeans owner Differential Brands Group. Darling was the former president of Global Brands’ predecessor, LF USA, and was most recently an executive director of LF Americas, the wholesale and distribution arm of Li & Fung.