International ecommerce group Global Fashion Group, which owns websites including The Iconic, Zalora and Dafiti, has published its first sustainability report, and set targets it aims to achieve by the beginning of 2022.

The group, which employs 12,828 people across 19 countries, has based its goals around four key pillars: ethical trade, environment, community and responsible workforce.

The 2022 targets for ethical trade are:

50% of private-label factories will have participated in training programmes [on improving their capacity to meet GFG’s standards]

100% of private-label factories’ water footprint will be mapped and plans put in place to reduce impact

100% of regions will have a sustainable fashion edit

All of the top 30 brands it sells will be engaged on sustainability

The environment targets are:

100% of water from its warehouses will be comprehensively tracked

At least 50% of all GFG waste will be recycled



100% of carbon will be mapped, and science-based [reduction] targets will be set for the entire group

100% of carbon from its own operations and deliveries will be offset

In countries that use delivery [packaging], 100% of these will be made from sustainable materials

50% of regions will enable resale of pre-owned items

In terms of community, 100% of regions will have a charity partnership in place by 2022.



Under responsible workplace, 100% of agencies will be vetted before onboarding, and 100% of delivery providers will be mapped. Working conditions risk assessments will be completed, and high-risk providers audited.



GFG appointed its first chief sustainability officer, Jaana Quaintance-James, in October.

She told Drapers: “One of the key parts of my role is to drive greater alignment and learning across the business. We’ve been working on this topic for a number of years and, in 2019, we stepped things up a gear. Expectations from customers, investors and employees have changed, and we are responding to those expectations.

“GFG’s strength is in its localised approach [in each market], but when it comes to sustainability, we are more alike than you would think. The strategy has been developed as a consultative process and across our different regions, and, when people had the opportunity to say what’s important to them, it was the same things. There is consistency [across the markets].”