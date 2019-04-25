GMB Asda members welcome supermarket merger block

The UK competition watchdog’s decision to formally block the merger of supermarkets Sainsbury’s and Asda will provide reassurance for tens of thousands of Asda workers who have been worried about their futures, the GMB trade union said today.

GMB has welcomed today’s ruling by the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), which had “prohibited the merger in its entirety”.

It comes after thousands of workers and shoppers signed a GMB petition urging the CMA to “protect our communities and people’s livelihoods and block the merger”.

Tim Roache, GMB general secretary, said: “For Asda workers, this is the right decision after the CMA’s provisional findings. Swathes of stores and depots would have to have been sold off, with jobs put at risk and no real benefit for customers or communities.

“The workforce has been through months of uncertainty, worrying about what’s going to happen and wondering if their stores or depots would be sold from under them.

“It’s time for Asda to move on, and to give some stability and security to the staff who work day in, day out to make the company profitable.”