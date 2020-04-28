Gove: Brexit trade deal by 31 December 'entirely possible'

The coronavirus pandemic should “concentrate the minds” of European Union negotiators and speed up a deal on Britain’s post-Brexit ties with the bloc, Michael Gove has said.

Speaking at a parliamentary committee hearing, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster said a post-Brexit free trade deal between the UK and EU is “entirely possible” before 31 December, putting the chances of reaching a deal with the bloc in time at “definitely better than 2-1”.

Britain is currently due to exit its post-Brexit transition period with the EU at the end of 2020. Gove added that the firm deadline would not be changed.

He told the committee: “I think the Covid crisis, in some respects, should concentrate the minds of EU negotiators, reinforcing the vital importance of coming to a conclusion.”