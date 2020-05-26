Government launches £50m high street recovery fund

The government has launched a new £50m fund for councils to support their local high streets to reopen safely after coronavirus.

The Reopening High Street Safely Fund, will support English councils in introducing the necessary safety measures to help stores reopen once lockdown restrictions are lifted.

This includes new signs, street markings and temporary barriers. Councils will also be able to use the money to develop local marketing campaigns and explain new safety protocol.

The new fund has been allocated to councils on a per capita basis and will available to spend from 1 June. Allocations range from £35,000 for Rutland Council to £1m for Birmingham Council.

Prime minister Boris Johnson said yesterday that non-essential stores in England will be allowed to reopen from 15 June. This date is contingent upon medical progress against the virus and requires businesses to be “Covid Secure”, under the terms of updated government guidance.

High streets minister Simon Clarke said: ”As we begin to slowly return to normality, the re-opening our high streets will be key to kick-starting our economic recovery. Levelling up the regions and supporting our high streets has always been central to the mission of this government.

”Many businesses have already introduced creative ways of trading such as contactless collection or taking orders by instant messaging and shows that they are ready for the challenges ahead. That’s why we are providing an extra £50m for councils to support a range of safety measures that will help get these businesses back on track and ensure that people can enjoy their time visiting their local high street safely again.”