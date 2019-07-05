Government launches new high street task force

A new high streets task force aiming to support local leaders to revitalise high streets and town centres has been launched by high streets minister Jake Berry.

The task force is composed of experts who will provide tailored guidance and advice to local authorities seeking to breathe new life into their local high streets and town centres as they battle against changing consumer habits.

Berry said: “High streets and the way we use them are changing, and this government is committed to helping communities to adapt. We want to see vibrant town centres where people live, shop, use services and spend their leisure time.

“But to evolve successfully, high streets must meet the needs of their local community, and the key to this is strong local leadership. This is why we are providing additional support through a high streets task force, drawing on the best expert advice, training and data that’s available.”

The task force has been created in response to the recommendations of the high streets expert panel chaired by Sir John Timpson. It will be run by the Institute of Place Management, which desrcibes itself as “the international professional body that supports people committed to developing, managing and making places better”.

The task force was announced in the autumn Budget, alongside a £675m future high streets fund.

