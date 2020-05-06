Government postpones business rates revaluation

The business rates revaluation due to be done in 2021 has been postponed following the economic impact of Covid-19.

The government said this was to give businesses more certainty during this difficult time.

The government said: “A revaluation of business rates will no longer take place in 2021 to help reduce uncertainty for firms affected by the impacts of coronavirus.”

Communities secretary Rt Hon Robert Jenrick MP said: “Legislation had been introduced to bring the next revaluation forward by one year from 2022 to 2021 but following the recent economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic ministers want to ensure businesses have more certainty during this difficult time.

“We have listened to businesses and their concerns about the timing of the 2021 business rates revaluation and have acted to end that uncertainty by postponing the change.

“Now is the time for us to continue to focus on supporting businesses affected by the pandemic, including through our unprecedented package of almost £10 billion in business rates relief.”