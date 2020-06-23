Government revises social distancing measures

Prime minister Boris Johnson has announced the two metre social distancing rule will be relaxed in England from 4 July.

In England, the distancing advice from 4 July will be that people should remain at least one metre apart.

Johnson said the original rule “effectively makes life impossible for large parts of the economy”.

He added: ”Where it is possible to keep two metres apart people should but where it is not, we will advise people to keep a social distance of one metre plus. They should remain one metre apart while taking mitigations to reduce risk of spread of the disease.”

Pubs and restaurants will be able to open from 4 July, and different households will be able to meet together indoors. Non-essential retail reopened its doors in England last Monday and footfall rose by 46.7% in the first week.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium, said the reduction ”will support shops, which have faced limits to footfall - and therefore spending - as a result of the distancing measures.”

She said: ”The reopening of restaurants, bars and other services will also help encourage people back to our high streets. This is vital to reviving our town centres and we hope the public plays their part in supporting our local high streets. Every purchase we make is a shop helped and a job supported.”

Chief executive of the British Independent Retailers Association, Andrew Goodacre, agreed.

He said: “We welcome this move as it means that retailers can consider more people coming into their shop, if they believe it is safe to do so. The focus will be on safety for employees and customers and this extra flexibility should be seen as positive.”