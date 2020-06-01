Government to issue Covid rent arrears protocols

The government is to publish a new temporary code of practice for high street retailers and landlords aimed at providing clarity and reassurance over rent payments affected by the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

With the next rent quarter day on 24 June fast approaching, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government is working to develop protocols to encourage “fair and transparent discussions” between landlords and tenants over rental payments.

The code, created in consultation with a working group established by the government, will also provide guidance on rent arrears, and treatment of subtenants and suppliers.

It will initially be a temporary measure across the UK. However, the government has said it will explore options to make it mandatory if necessary.

The government has already placed a temporary ban on the use of agressive rent collection tactics until 30 June for companies who are unable to pay their bills because of the pandemic.

This includes preventing landlords using Commercial Rent Arrears Recovery (CRAR) to collect rent until they are owed 90 days of unpaid rent. CRAR allows a landlord to collect overdue rent by taking control of the tenant’s goods and selling them without the need for a court order.

However, the government warns: “These measures do not account to a rental holiday but allows breathing space for tenants facing significantly reduced income due to the closures measures and current economic circumstances. Rent is still owed, and those tenants who are able to pay some or all of their rent are expected to do so.”

Vivienne King, chief executive of retail property body Revo, has called for the new code to be a “voluntary framework”: She said: “Revo is in discussions with the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, and fully supports the establishment of a code of conduct.

“We know around a third of rent was collected at the first quarter, and we expect the financial pressure to be even more acute at the second quarter payment date in June.

“We have pressed for the code to be a voluntary framework, providing both parties with the flexibility to create solutions suited to the circumstances. If it is too rigid there is the risk it interferes with the stability of existing contractual agreements and undermines the collaborative spirit that is emerging as many retailers and property owners try to find new ways of working together.

Housing, communities and local government secretary Robert Jenrick said: “We expect all parties to come to the table so our high streets and town centres are in the best possible position to come back from these challenges. We are giving clarity to landlords and tenants who are both facing equal pressures on their finances, so they are able to stabilise their finances and bounce back.”

Representative body UK Finance has also confirmed continued support for commercial landlords, including amendments to facilities and capital payment holidays. It has announced that ahead of June payment day “all the main commercial lenders will be in contact with their major commercial landlord borrowers to identify concerns they have and provide support where appropriate”.