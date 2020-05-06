Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Government to 'wind down' furlough scheme

6 May 2020

The government is reportedly considering lowering the wage subsidy for furloughed staff, as part of a review of the coronavirus job retention scheme. 

The furlough scheme currently pays 80% of wages, up to £2,500 a month. 

However, chancellor Rishi Sunak is looking to “wind down” the scheme gradually over the next few months, the Evening Standard has reported. The Guardian has said it could be wound down from July. 

It is understood one option is to reduce the current subsidy to 60%, with further small reductions to follow.  

Another option being considered is to allow some furloughed staff to work, with a smaller subsidy for the taxpayer.

On Monday Sunak said there would be no sudden cliff edge in June, when the support is due to stop. He said he is looking at the best way to phase the furlough scheme out and get people back to work.

Drapers has contacted The Treasury for comment. 

