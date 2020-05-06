Government to 'wind down' furlough scheme

The government is reportedly considering lowering the wage subsidy for furloughed staff, as part of a review of the coronavirus job retention scheme.
The furlough scheme currently pays 80% of wages, up to £2,500 a month.
However, chancellor Rishi Sunak is looking to “wind down” the scheme gradually over the next few months, the Evening Standard has reported. The Guardian has said it could be wound down from July.
It is understood one option is to reduce the current subsidy to 60%, with further small reductions to follow.
Another option being considered is to allow some furloughed staff to work, with a smaller subsidy for the taxpayer.
On Monday Sunak said there would be no sudden cliff edge in June, when the support is due to stop. He said he is looking at the best way to phase the furlough scheme out and get people back to work.
Drapers has contacted The Treasury for comment.
- Analysis: The fallout from furloughing staff in fashion retail
- Take part in our ‘restarting retail’ survey
Drapers’ coronavirus update
We’re working to keep delivering to your doorstep. If your magazine is delivered to your office and you’d like to change this, please email help@subscribe.drapersonline.com or call 01604 828 705.
As a subscriber you can also read the digital editions of the magazine, which can be found under the ‘My Account’ tab on the main navigation bar.
Finally, make sure you’ve signed up to our newsletters by visiting ‘My Account’ and ‘Newsletters’.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.