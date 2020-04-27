Government unveils new 'bounce back' loans

The micro-loan scheme will enable businesses to access loans worth up to 25% of their turnover, to a maximum of £50,000.

The government will pay the interest for the first 12 months and will guarantee 100% of the loan.

The loans will be available from 9am next Monday through a network of accredited lenders and will not require forward-looking eligibility tests, but just a “simple, quick, standard” application form for businesses.

The chancellor said the loans should arrive within 24 hours of approval for most firms.

Speaking in the House of Commons today, Sunak said: “I know some small businesses are struggling to access credit in the first place. If we want to benefit from their dynamism and entrepreneurial spirit, they will need extra support to get through this crisis.

“The new bounce back loans carefully target that extraordinary level of state support at those who need it most.

“And the £50,000 cap balances the risk to the taxpayer with the need to support our smallest businesses.”

He added: “While our interventions have saved millions of jobs and businesses, we can’t save every job or every business.

“I understand and I share people’s anxiety. But right now the most important thing we can do to protect our economy is to protect the health of our people.

“The goal of our economic strategy is to provide a bridge over what will be a sharp and significant crisis by keeping as many people as possible in their jobs, supporting viable businesses to stay afloat and protecting the incomes of the most vulnerable.”