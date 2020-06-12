Graduate Fashion Foundation unveils tie-up with TikTok

Final year fashion students in the UK will have an opportunity to showcase their talents by designing short-form video platform TikTok’s first range of merchandise, through a new tie-up with the organiser of Graduate Fashion Week.

Two students from each of Graduate Fashion Foundation’s (GFF) 38 member universities will be selected to undertake a five-day residency in a factory environment, where they will learn about design for manufacturing, grading and realising designs into commercial patterns, production lines, and quality control.

Each participating student will be awarded £500 and have their accommodation costs covered during the residency.

At the end of the residency, each student will have created a four-piece merchandise range. From these, a five-piece commercial capsule collection will go into production to create gifts for TikTok’s staff, partners and users.

Entries will be judged by designer and GFF ambassador Henry Holland, Fashion Enter director Caroline Ash, and TikTok’s fashion and retail brand partnerships for EU Cassandra Russell.

Hilary Alexander, president of GFF, said: “TikTok is making a hugely positive contribution, not only to our graduating students, but to our charity that supports the creative talent of tomorrow.

”As a brand that understands the importance of the creative journey, we are delighted that they will be allowing our students to experience manufacturing in this way and we know that they will walk away with experience that will not only be fun, but also put them in a stronger position as they enter the competitive job market.”

TikTok’s Russell added: “TikTok is a platform with creativity at its heart, so working with the Graduate Fashion Foundation to provide financial and educational opportunities for final year fashion students was a no-brainer.

”The need to overhaul brand merchandise is long overdue and we are excited to see what the most talented fashion students in the country can bring to TikTok’s first collection.

”Supporting the UK creative industries has never been more important and we believe the scale of our community and platform can open up new audiences for fashion students and give them a head start where it’s most needed.”