Graduate Fashion Week cancelled

The event was due to take place at the Old Truman Brewery in east London this summer.

Following a trustee meeting on Friday, where the options of postponement, curtailment, event redesign and a combination of all of the above were discussed and based on the evolving guidance from the World Health Organisation, national government and health agencies, the organisers decided that the GFW event “could not possibly go ahead” in the past format.

A statement read: “The safety of you, the students and attendees, as well as volunteers and event team come first, and the potential risk is too high for the event to go ahead at this time.

”The cancellation of this year’s event will no doubt come as a terrible blow to our incredibly talented final year students, our global member universities and our supportive sponsors and partners, who have been working so hard to make this event happen.

“Graduate Fashion Week is inextricably linked to the academic year. This, plus the closing of academic buildings and facilities and dramatic changes to students in their final year of studies, meant postponing was not a viable option.”

To determine “all of the magic of GFW is not lost” for the class of 2020, organisers will be launching a series of activities that will allow the Graduate Fashion Foundation to showcase students’ work. More information on this will follow.

The organisation said it is communicating with ticket holders and business partners, including suppliers and sponsors. Anyone who purchased tickets via Eventbrite will be offered the option of either a refund of the full face-value of their ticket, or to donate the money to Graduate Fashion Foundation in support of the future of the charity.