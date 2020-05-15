Graduate Fashion Week relaunches as virtual events

The Graduate Fashion Foundation (GFF) has launched a series of digital alternatives and partnerships to its cancelled Graduate Fashion Week to aid its UK and international member universities through the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Graduate Fashion Week, typically held in London over the first weekend of June, has been cancelled for the first time in its 29-year history because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The four-day event normally features work from 38 UK universities and 40 international universities across all fashion disciplines, from design and styling to photography and marketing. The platform has launched names including Vivienne Westwood, Nadja Swarovski, Victoria Beckham, Christopher Raeburn, Henry Holland and Diane Von Furstenberg.

The coronavirus lockdown has prevented fashion students from finishing their final-year projects and showing their collections during Graduate Fashion Week, so the GFF has launched a series of support initiatives:

It has partnered with professional network The Dots to promote the work of 2020 final-year students. The network enables recruiters and media to view all students’ work and scout talent on the Graduate Fashion Foundation company profile and curated talent listings.

Earlier this week, the GFF also launched a new webinar series to connect final-year students with industry experts including ex-editor in chief of British Vogue Alexandra Shulman, British photographer Rankin and fashion director of Red magazine Nicola Rose.

The charitable organisation has reworked its Graduate Fashion Foundation 2020 Awards to match students’ delivery of their degree projects. It has also replaced the five catwalk awards with four new categories: the Fashion Illustration Award, the Fashion Range Plan Award, the Technical Drawing Award and the Fashion Concept Award. A new Adaptation Award will “celebrate students’ resourcefulness and problem-solving skills during this unprecedented time”. The 10 shortlisted students for each award will be announced on 10 June. Final judging will take place in July and the winners will be announced in the autumn.

The Graduate Fashion Foundation is also partnering with Samsung KX (King’s Cross) to host online nominations for the GFW Innovation Award. It hopes there will be the possibility of a physical celebration later this year at Samsung’s innovation space in London’s Coal Drops Yard.

Three other new opportunities will also be launched to support the 318 design students who have been unable to finish their collections and showcase them on the GFW catwalk.

The GFF will take over a London event space in autumn to celebrate the graduates’ work. Each university will present portfolios of work to the industry, buyers and media. The event will include a presentation and GFF catwalk.

Dates are still flexible with the possibility for a physical or digital event, depending on social-distancing restrictions.

Acting chair of Graduate Fashion Week, Douglas MacLennan, said: “Out of adversity, comes innovation. The Graduate Fashion Foundation rose to the unprecedented global challenge, by placing an emphasis on listening to 2020-graduating students’ needs and those of our academic members, to create the foundation’s most innovative and exciting series of launch activities to date.

“The annual Graduate Fashion Week launch period was historically held over a few days. In 2020 activities will now be held over several months with a series of exciting new activities.”