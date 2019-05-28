Green to close Miss Selfridge flagship

Sir Philip Green will close Miss Selfridge’s flagship on London’s Oxford Street this July, as Arcadia shifts the brand’s focus to a wholesale, concession and online model.

The store will reopen as a concession inside sister brand Topshop’s Oxford Street shop next door and the Miss Selfridge premises will be leased to another retailer.

Its 50 staff will be redeployed across Arcadia Group’s London locations, including the Topshop concession.

The announcement comes after Green’s troubled high street chain filed for seven CVAs last week, which, if approved, would result in 23 UK store closures and all Topshop/Topman stores in the US.

The store may be the first of a further 25 store closures across the Miss Selfridge and Evans brands, as both businesses’ property-holding companies face administration.