Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Green to close Miss Selfridge flagship

28 May 2019By

Full screenSir Philip Green

Sir Philip Green will close Miss Selfridge’s flagship on London’s Oxford Street this July, as Arcadia shifts the brand’s focus to a wholesale, concession and online model.

The store will reopen as a concession inside sister brand Topshop’s Oxford Street shop next door and the Miss Selfridge premises will be leased to another retailer.

Its 50 staff will be redeployed across Arcadia Group’s London locations, including the Topshop concession.

The announcement comes after Green’s troubled high street chain filed for seven CVAs last week, which, if approved, would result in 23 UK store closures and all Topshop/Topman stores in the US.

The store may be the first of a further 25 store closures across the Miss Selfridge and Evans brands, as both businesses’ property-holding companies face administration. 

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.