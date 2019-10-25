Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Growth across the board at Kering

25 October 2019

Full screenBottega veneta autumn 19 (4)

Kering has delivered a robust quarter, showing an 11.6% comparable increase in revenue to €3.9bn (£3.4bn) buoyed by a strong performance from all of its brands. 

The luxury group owns Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent and Bottega Veneta.

Revenue rose just over 10% at both Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent to €2.3bn (£2bn) and €506m (£437m) respectively. 

An “excellent reception” of the new Bottega Veneta collections boosted sales by 6.9% to €284m (£245m). The brand experienced sharp growth in western Europe, with directly operates store sales up 10.1%. 

Revenues grew 16.3% at Kering’s “Other Houses” division, which includes Balenciaga and Alexander McQueen, among others. 

Chairman and chief executive officer François-Henri Pinault said: “We achieved another strong quarter, and all our segments contributed to our solid top line gain. Our progress, on top of considerable expansion in the past two years, is healthy and well balanced across all Houses. We are consolidating our growth trajectory, and carrying out continuous, targeted operating investments. We live in an increasingly complex world, but we are fully confident in our capacity to deliver sustained performances over time.”

Comment

