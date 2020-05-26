Gucci goes seasonless

Gucci’s creative director, Alessandro Michele, has announced plans to slash the number of fashion shows the brand holds each yea,r shifting from the “worn-out” show roster towards twice-yearly “seasonless” events.

The Italian label will swap its traditional five shows for just two annual “seasonless” collections. There are no plans for a show in September, when Gucci would normally take part in Milan Fashion Week.

The decision comes as a response to the coronavirus crisis, which “represents a fundamental test” for the industry, Michele explained in a set of Instagram posts published on Gucci’s account.

“Above all, we understand we went too far. Our reckless actions have burned the house we live in. We conceived of ourselves as separated from nature. We usurped nature, we dominated and wounded it,” he wrote.

The British Fashion Council and America’s Council of Fashion Designers of America have also publically called for a slower pace.

Saint Laurent announced last month that it would not take part in Paris Fashion week this September and would set its own schedule going forward.

Dries Van Noten has also led a group of designers and retailers in calling for an overhaul of the industry, with fewer fashion shows and less product.