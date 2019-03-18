Gymshark launches next phase of tech start-up incubator

Gymshark is taking on a second round of recruits to its business support centre for tech start-ups following a successful first run.

The scheme, named #LiftYourBusiness, launched last July in partnership with Innovation Birmingham, the UK’s largest campus for digital technology business.

The programme provides dedicated mentoring to help grow businesses innovating in the sports sector in the West Midlands.

The first round saw eight businesses benefit from the scheme and it is now accepting applications from tech start-ups to join its second cohort until 11 April.

Adam Harrison, head of special projects at Gymshark, said: “We’ve been extremely encouraged by the partnership with Innovation Birmingham, and it’s enabled us to give something back to the area that we call home. High levels of interest were shown for the first programme and over the last six months we’ve highlighted why there was such competition for places.

“We’ve been working with eight digital technology businesses all operating in a variety of different sectors, from workplace wellness, clean energy and fitness testing to mobile apps and performance coaching. Bringing the region’s brightest innovators together in one place has highlighted the collaborative commercial and social relationships that this can trigger.”