Gymshark to open first pop-up store

Clothing brand Gymshark has announced that it is opening its first-ever pop-up store in Central London on 28 February.

The store, called GymsharkLDN, will be located at Long Acre in Covent Garden. It will remain open for four weeks until 29 March.

The store will feature Gymshark’s specialist gym clothing range alongside experiential offers, such as in-store fitness classes. It will be refreshed with new product releases each week.

The company said: ”Unlike our previous events, you will not need a ticket to come and visit GymsharkLDN. Entry is 100% free.” However, registration will be required for any of the fitness classes on offer.