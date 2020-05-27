Hammerson CEO David Atkins steps down

Atkins will remain in his role until spring 2021 whilst the shopper centre owner’s board searches for a successor.

Atkins said: “The current environment, exacerbated by the impact of Covid 19, is undoubtedly the most challenging we have faced as a business. I feel now is the right time to search for a new chief executive, a person who can not only lead the business as we emerge from this period, but also into its next chapter.”

He joined Hammerson in 1998, focusing on overseas transaction in France. In 2002, he took responsibility for the UK retail parks portfolio and in 2006, the wider UK retail portfolio. Atkins was appointed to Hammerson’s board in 2007 and as chief executive in 2009.

Profits and rental income at Hammerson fell last year as the shopping centre owner reshaped its portfolio. Net rental income was down 11.2% to £308.5m in the year to 31 December 2019.

Adjusted profits fell by 10.9% to £214m.

Hammerson received just 37% of its UK rent billed for the second quarter ending 25 March 2020 as shopping centres remained closed under lockdown.