Hammerson chairman steps down

Retail property firm Hammerson, which owns Birmingham’s Bullring shopping centre and Brent Cross in London, has announced that David Tyler is stepping down as its non-executive chairman.

Former chief executive of Land Securities Group, Robert Noel (see picture, above), will join the board and take over the position at a date still to be confirmed.

Noel will join no later than 1 October 2020, at which point Tyler will step down from the company.

In March of this year Noel stepped down from Landsec, where he had held the role of CEO for the past eight years. He is also currently senior independent director at housebuilding company Taylor Wimpey and a trustee of the Natural History Museum.

Commenting on his appointment to chair, Noel said: “I am delighted to be joining Hammerson. The retail property sector is going through a period of unprecedented upheaval, but I look forward very much to helping the company steer through the challenges it is currently facing and capitalise on the significant opportunities ahead.”

Separately, the company also announced that Desmond de Beer will join its board as a non-executive director with immediate effect. De Beer is a non-executive director of Lighthouse Capital, a property company which invests in direct property and listed real estate securities and which has a 15.1% shareholding in Hammerson.

Gwyn Burr, the senior independent director at Hammerson, said: “Rob brings with him vast experience of the property industry which will help accelerate the board’s ambitions to put the company back onto a stable footing. We are also very pleased to welcome Des, whose experience in retail property and international perspective will make a valuable contribution to the future of Hammerson.”

“The board would like to take this opportunity to thank David Tyler for his huge commitment and energy as chair over the past seven years.”