Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Hammerson offloads Gloucester retail park

19 November 2019By

Full screenStosw rp n18 medium

Shopping centre owner Hammerson has sold Gloucester’s St Oswald retail park to the local authority for £54m, as it continues with its disposal programme.

The 225,000 sq ft centre is home to retailers including Mothercare and Argos.

Hammerson has disposed of £577m worth of property so far this year, exceeding its minimum disposal target.

It has sold a major stake in Paris’s Italie Deux shopping centre, as well as other retail parks.

Hammerson CEO David Atkins said: “Despite a challenging investment market, we are successfully executing disposals in line with our priority to reduce debt and strengthen our balance sheet.

“These transactions also give us the flexibility to capitalise on the opportunities we see in the market, particularly with regards to our ’City Quarters’ pipeline, which is core to the future direction and success of our business.”

 

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.