Hammerson sells seven retail parks

Shopping centre owner Hammerson has sold its portfolio of seven retail parks to Orion European Real Estate Fund for £400m.

The portfolio covers 2.2m sq ft of space, and comprises Central Retail Park in Falkirk; Cleveland Retail Park in Middlesbrough; Cyfarthfa Retail Park in Merthyr Tydfil; Elliot’s Field Shopping Park in Rugby; Forge Shopping Park in Telford; Ravenhead Retail Park in St Helens; and The Orchard Centre in Didcot.

Hammer decided in June 2018 to exit the retail parks sector and focus instead on flagship assets, premium outlets and “City Quarters” across major European cities.

The shopping centre owner has also sold Parc Tawe in Swansea and Abbey Retail Park in Belfast individually, for a combined £55m.

The group has one remaining retail park – Brent South – which is part of the Brent Cross estate. It is held jointly with Aberdeen Standard Investments and is up for sale.

Hammerson’s chief executive David Atkins, said: “Against a challenged retail and investment backdrop we have exited the retail parks sector.

“Having achieved disposals of close to £1bn since the beginning of 2019, our focus remains on strengthening our balance sheet to create further resilience. The completion of this strategic disposal enables us to create a more concentrated portfolio which we expect will deliver greater levels of both income stability and growth over the medium term.”