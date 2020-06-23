'Handful' of Monsoon stores to reopen

Monsoon Accessorize founder Peter Simon has said of the 100 stores he plans to reopen, fewer than 10 will be Monsoon shops.

Monsoon Accessorize currently has 230 stores. Simon hopes to save around 100 shops in the long term around 10 Monsoon and 87 Accessorize shops.

”Our intention is that there will be a few Monsoon stores. In the end, there might be only six or 10 because we are going to be mainly an online brand,” Simon told Radio 4’s You and Yours programme today.

Simon rescued Monsoon Accessorize earlier this month via new holding company Adena Brands in a deal that aims to save both brands and up to 2,300 jobs.

The chain will begin reopening its stores this week, after lockdown restrictions were eased from 15 June.

Simon told Radio 4: ”We’re going to open 12 this week and then we are going to open about 20 a week until the end of July. What I can tell you is that we are going open more than we thought we would.”

He added: “We have had great landlord support, which is why we’re able to open more. We will have more than 83 Accessorizes open. There isn’t really a direct competitor to Accessorize. It’s a lower price, has a wider appeal at airports and travel locations. It’s very versatile and really successful.”

Monsoon Accessorize has been contacted for comment.