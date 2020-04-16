Harpenne to permanently close

River Island Holdings-owned womenswear label Harpenne has permanently ceased trading less than a year after it was launched, Drapers can reveal.

The brand, which launched in September of last year, will still be available for purchase via its partners John Lewis and Next. All returns are being honoured within the brand’s standard terms of sale.

The autumn 19 collection comprised of 120 ethically sourced pieces with an entry price point of £25, while dresses retail between £60-£100 and tops between £25-£80.

A River Island Holdings spokeswoman said: “The UK retail backdrop continues to be challenging, and this is clearly not an easy time to create and grow a new brand. Whilst we have taken many valuable learnings from the launch of Harpenne, we have made the decision to focus on the more established parts of our portfolio.”

Harpenne was spearheaded by the managing director of business development at River Island Fiona Lambert.

Lambert joined River Island from Dunelm, where she was product director. She previously held senior roles at Asda and Marks & Spencer, working alongside retail veteran George Davies to help launch George at Asda. She then moved to Next for seven years to head womenswear product, before returning to George as brand director.

In a social media post, Lambert said she is now searching for a new role in retail and is offering mentoring advice in the meantime.