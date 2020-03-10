Harrods partnerships director exits

Partnerships director at Harrods Guy Cheston will leave at the end of March after 16 years at the luxury department store.

Cheston first joined Harrods in December 2003 to establish its first media sales division. He was promoted to media sales director in 2011, and become partnerships director in May 2018.

In his current role, he manages all of Harrods’ commercial partnerships with luxury brands.

Cheston is leaving to focus on new opportunities as a partnership consultant. He will be replaced by Alex Unitt. who joins from media company Condé Nast on 8 April.

Unitt has a background in publishing and media. He spent six years at BBC Global news from 2009 to 2015 in commercial roles, before becoming advertising director at Monocle, the global affairs magazine, and subsequently commercial director for the EMEA region at Time Inc.

Unitt joined Conde Nast in October 2016, and was promoted to associate commercial director for global commercial partnerships a year later.