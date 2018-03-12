Harrods proposes to cut staff commission

AI is emerging as a useful way to get new ideas from datasets whose size and complexity would have made them previously too difficult to analyse.
The Drapers Independent Awards celebrate the most influential brands and highly-respected independent retailers, and reward those businesses that are changing the landscape of fashion. If this sounds like your business, enter now
Taking charge of Karen Millen was a longstanding ambition for CEO Beth Butterwick. After 18 months in the role, Butterwick is reviving the business with a renewed focus on empowering customers in all aspects of their lives.
When UK fashion brands think about going international, Europe, the US and China are often the first port of call.
The Drapers Digital Festival 2018 will be the world’s largest gathering of fashion ecommerce and digital professionals. More than 700 delegates attend the festival to learn, celebrate, innovate and shape the future. Book your place now
Taking charge of Karen Millen was a longstanding ambition for CEO Beth Butterwick. After 18 months in the role, Butterwick is reviving the business with a renewed focus on empowering customers in all aspects of their lives.