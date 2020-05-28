Harrods to open Westfield outlet store

Luxury department store Harrods is opening an outlet store at Westfield Shepherd’s Bush in July, to help shift excess stock from this season that has been unsold due to the coronavirus crisis.

The new two floor store will stock a selection of items from fashion, beauty, accessoires and other departments. These will be selected from the Harrods Sale which will also be hosted more widely online.

Harrods said the new outlet will ease the new “challenges of hosting the Harrods Sale in-store” at the Knightsbridge flagship, which would otherwise result in higher numbers of customers and employees.

It said: ”The concept store has been designed to support higher levels of social distancing by allowing more space for customers, enabling a wider product selection of new-season product in the Knightsbridge store, as well as supporting the business in retailing existing stock in a responsible and sustainable way.”

In line with government guidance the Knightsbridge store will reopen on 15 June. Footfall monitoring technology will be use in the flagship store to maintain social distancing measures with designated doors for entry and exit. The business has also introduced an enhanced cleaning programme.

Managing director, Michael Ward, added: “Harrods Outlet allows us to enable better social distancing across a larger footprint, move towards the new season decisively and confidently, and retail in a responsible way. Harrods has always sought to find creative solutions and has never been afraid to take the unexpected route”.