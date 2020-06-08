Harrogate Fashion Week postponed until 2021

The next edition of the North Yorkshire trade show will take place on Sunday 31 January and Monday 1 February 2021.

Organisers Sarah Moody and Wendy Adams said: ”It has been a difficult decision and one that has not been taken lightly as HFW wants to support the fashion industry through these difficult times. For the brands to invest in shows when it is going to be an extremely short and difficult season, with some shops not wanting to buy or attend, plus the fact that to date the government have not said it is safe to hold trade shows, made us come to the sad conclusion to miss a season.

“We would like to thank everyone including the many trade publications for their continued support and we will be back bigger and stronger next year.”

Moody and Adams had previously considered postponing the July show until August at its usual home of the Harrogate Convention Centre.