Harrogate Fashion Week postponed

Organisers of the North Yorkshire trade show, Sarah Moody and Wendy Adams, have confirmed the edition planned for 26 - 27 July has been postponed.

Due to the demand from buyers and exhibitors, they are considering a new later date of 23 - 24 August 2020, at its usual home of the Harrogate Convention Centre.

Moody said: ”This has been such a difficult time for every business and our industry feels it needs to work together and look to the future. Spring summer is such an important season in the buying calendar that to miss it for a whole year could dramatically effect many of our exhibitors and boutiques. From the buyers we have spoken to they have commented they would feel safer visiting a more intimate and focused show to buy this season, which puts HFW ahead of some of the larger events.”

Adams said: ”There are still a lot of decisions and planning to take place, as most importantly we need to ensure the safety of both our exhibitors and visitors attending, but we do feel with the help of HCC we can make this possible.”

Paul Tate, managing director of clothing firm Roger Tate Fashions, who usually exhibits at the show, welcomed the decision: “Although I have a showroom I still feel there is a place for exhibitions this coming season. I feel a niche show would be better for the safety of all and have always supported HFW It will provide us with the ability to socially distance and also to show the full detail of the collection and create sales for spring summer 21.”