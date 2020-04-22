Harrogate Fashion Week sticks to July dates

The July edition of Harrogate Fashion Week is still expected to go ahead, despite ongoing coronavirus concerns.
Organisers of the North Yorkshire trade show, Sarah Moody and Wendy Adams, are planning to run the show at the Harrogate Convention Centre on 26-27 July.
They said: “As you many have seen, the Harrogate Convention Centre is being opened today [21 April], by Captain Tom Moore, as the Yorkshire and Humberside Nightingale Hospital to help fight against Covid-19. Both Wendy and myself have had a long association with the Harrogate Convention Centre and on behalf of the show feel very proud that the Convention Centre is able to be put to such a good cause at this worrying time.
”We are in constant touch with the Harrogate Convention Centre, so they can keep us updated on the timeline of the hospital, and whether this will have any impact on our July event.”
It added: “At present, we are planning on running the show but we will communicate any developments or changes with you as soon as possible.”
