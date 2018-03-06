Harvey Nichols appoints new marketing and creative director

Riccardo Tisci’s appointment as Burberry’s new chief creative officer has sent the brand’s share price up over 5% but what does it mean in fashion stakes for Britain’s leading luxury brand?
The Drapers Independent Awards celebrate the most influential brands and highly-respected independent retailers, and reward those businesses that are changing the landscape of fashion. If this sounds like your business, enter now
As the issue of plastic pollution and micro-plastics moves into the spotlight, Drapers speaks to industry insiders to find out more on how fashion is contributing to the problem and what can be done to start the clean-up.
The Drapers Digital Festival 2018 will be the world’s largest gathering of fashion ecommerce and digital professionals. More than 700 delegates attend the festival to learn, celebrate, innovate and shape the future. Book your place now