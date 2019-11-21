Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Harvey Nichols co-COO departs

21 November 2019

Full screenDaniela rinaldi & manju malhotra co coo's harvey nichols

Harvey Nichols co-chief operating officer Daniela Rinaldi is leaving the business after 35 years. 

Rinaldi (pictured left) joined the luxury department store in 1986. She became controller of perfumery and concessions in 1996, and in 2009 was promoted to the board as concessions and beauty director. Rinaldi was group commercial director from 2015 before being made co-chief operating officer in 2018. 

She will not be replaced, and Manju Malhotra, also co-COO (pictured right), will continue the role alone in close consultation with executive director Pearson Poon. 

Rinaldi will take a short break before considering her next challenge. 

 

