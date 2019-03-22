Havaianas owner appoints new retail director

Footwear manufacturer Alpargatas, which owns the Havaianas brand, has appointed Scott Ziegler as its retail director for the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region.

Ziegler was most recently vice president of Timberland within the American fashion company VF Corporation.

Prior to this, he was director of retail for Columbia Sportswear; head of operations development for the EMEA region at Adidas; and UK regional vice president at Footlocker.

Ziegler will be responsible for the 170 points of sale across the EMEA region, both own mono-brand stores, franchisees and concessions.

Alpargatas owns brands such as Havaianas, Dupé, and Meggashop. It is also a shareholder in Osklen.

Alpargatas has factories in Brazil and Argentina, 580 stores around the world and exports to 106 countries.