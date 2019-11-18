Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Healthcare workers the stars of Boden's Christmas

18 November 2019By

Full screenBoden Christmas advert 2019

Boden surprised a group of doctors, nurses and hospital staff with a festive makeover for its Christmas campaign this year. 

The British fashion brand raised a glass to their “real stars of Christmas”, who often miss out on festive celebrations and spend Christmas day working. 

In Boden’s Christmas advert, its personal stylists give healthcare workers a party makeover, before celebrating in style. 

 

