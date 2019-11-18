Healthcare workers the stars of Boden's Christmas

Boden surprised a group of doctors, nurses and hospital staff with a festive makeover for its Christmas campaign this year.
The British fashion brand raised a glass to their “real stars of Christmas”, who often miss out on festive celebrations and spend Christmas day working.
In Boden’s Christmas advert, its personal stylists give healthcare workers a party makeover, before celebrating in style.
