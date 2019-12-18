Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Helen Connolly resigns from Bonmarché

18 December 2019By

Full screenHelen Connolly

Bonmarché chief executive Helen Connolly has resigned from the struggling business, Drapers can reveal. 

The former director of buying womenswear and lingerie at Asda stepped down from her position on 9 December. 

Connolly joined womenswear retailer Bonmarché as chief executive in August 2016, replacing former Karen Millen and Coast CEO Beth Butterwick

The retailer fell into administration in October and business advisory firm FRP Advisory was appointed as administrator. 

In November, it was revealed that EWM-owned value retailer Peacocks was the preferred bidder for Bonmarché. It came after Day’s investment vehicle Spectre bought a majority share of the business in April, triggering a mandatory takeover bid.

At the time, the administrator said it would result in the closure of 30 “underperforming and unsustainable” Bonmarché stores by 11 December. So far 14 of those have closed, while 301 stores remain open. 

Drapers understands a deal is not expected to be completed until after Christmas. 

 

 

 

Comment

