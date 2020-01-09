She replaces chief product officer Roger Wightman, who is leaving the business after 30 years.

Connolly, who joins the business on 13 January, was CEO at Bonmarché from August 2016 until her resignation in December last year. Before that, she was director of buying, womenswear and lingerie, for George at Asda, and previously head of buying at Dorothy Perkins.

Nigel Oddy, CEO of New Look, said: “On behalf of the board, I would like to take this opportunity to thank Roger for his exceptional contribution to New Look over 30 years. Roger has been a credit to the company and has been instrumental in building New Look into one of the UK’s leading womenswear brands during this time. We wish him all the very best for the future.

“As we look ahead to launching our new customer strategy, I am delighted to appoint Helen to the new role of chief commercial officer. She has a wealth of ‘affordable fashion’ expertise, and 20 years’ experience in buying, design and sourcing, which will help us to continue to strengthen the broad appeal of our product and build on our distinctive offer.”

Wightman said: “After 30 years at New Look I have decided to step down to pursue other interests. It has been a privilege working with so many wonderful colleagues and I would like to thank them for their passion and commitment.”

Connolly added: “I am thrilled to be joining New Look at such an exciting time for the business. I look forward to working with Nigel to continue to enhance the product offer and sourcing strategies, and to capitalise on the many opportunities that lie ahead in these challenging times for retail.”