Helen David joins Ralph & Russo

Ralph & Russo has appointed former chief merchant of Harrods Helen David as its first chief growth officer.

Reporting to Ralph & Russo’s chief executive, Michael Russo, David will spearhead the brand’s merchandising, retail, wholesale, haute couture and business development teams to ensure both product and retail are “growing hand in hand”.

David left Harrods in June after a decade at the luxury retailer. Before that, David worked at Net-a-Porter and US department store chain Saks Fifth Avenue.

Russo said: “The appointment of Helen David marks a significant step in Ralph & Russo’s ambitions to expand its retail business and product diversification. With the roll-out of leather goods, shoes and prêt-à-porter at the forefront of our immediate plans, Helen brings a wealth of relevant experience that will fuel our global ambitions.”

David said: “Having watched, supported, and admired Ralph & Russo with every step of their growth over the last decade, to join them during this incredible trajectory of growth couldn’t be more exciting, and I cannot wait to commence this next chapter together.”