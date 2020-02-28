Henry Holland exits business

Henry Holland, creative director and founder of House of Holland, has announced he will step back from the business and has appointed KPMG to seek investors.

Henry Holland

Holland will continue to work as an independent brand consultant.

Restructuring expert KPMG has been appointed to seek “the right investment partners to take the business forward”.

Holland said: ”After the most incredible ride, my journey at the helm of House of Holland has come to an end. When I first started this brand, no one could have predicted the success that we would achieve and the fun we would have.

“I want to thank everyone who has supported me to this point. Most importantly my team who have worked tirelessly throughout. I will forever be indebted to them and the industry for embracing House of Holland and everything we stand for.

”I have learned so much that will inform my future, and whilst I am sad for the ending of this amazing chapter, I am excited about what the future has in store.”

Last year, House of Holland released a collaboration with Speedo (pictured top).