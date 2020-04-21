High street brands take the lead in transparency

High street brands including H&M, C&A, Esprit and Marks and Spencer have been ranked the most transparent fashion brands in the annual Fashion Transparency Index.

The index, which is compiled by the Fashion Revolution campaign group, scores the world’s largest fashion businesses according to how much information they disclose about their sustainability practices.

H&M topped the index scoring 73% of a possible 250 points, due to publishing detailed information about its supply chain and its approach to a range of social and environmental issues.

German fast-fashion chain C&A came in second scoring 70%. Adidas and Reebok followed both with 69%, then Esprit scoring 64%, Patagonia 60% and Marks & Spencer 60%.

This year marks the first occasion that any brand has scored above 70% for its transparency.The index also included an additional 50 brands including Pretty Little Thing, which scored 9% and Fashion Nova which scored just 2%.

Policy director and report author Sarah Ditty said: “While we are seeing notable progress made on transparency, there is still much more fashion brands can do to provide credible and comprehensive data that enables consumers to make better decisions, unions and NGOs to help brands do better for workers and the living planet, and any other stakeholders to drive further progress.”

Retailers are scored on their transparency across five key areas: policy and commitments, governance, traceability, supplier assessment and remediation and spotlight issues. This year’s spotlight issues were conditions, consumption, composition and climate - with an average score of just 15% in this section.

The list has been published since 2016, and this year examined 250 companies with a turnover of $500m (£384.25m) or above. The 2019 index ranked 200 companies, and the 2018 index ranked 150 companies.

The average score across this year’s companies was 23%, up 2 percentage points from last year.

The brands who have seen the highest increase in their scores this year are Monsoon up by 23 percentage points, Sainsbury’s by 19 percentage points, Dressmann by 17 percentage points and Asics, Urban Outfitters and Anthropologie by 15 percentage points.

Gucci was the highest performing luxury brand with a score of 48%, up from 40% last year. Ermenegildo Zegna has become the first luxury brand to publish a detailed list of its suppliers.

However, more than half to the brands reviewed scored 20% of less. The lowest-scoring brands with a score of 0% include Swiss luxury house Bally, Italian brand Max Mara, denim brand Pepe Jeans, and Tom Ford.

The coronavirus crisis has exposed how retailers are working with suppliers, with cancelled orders and delayed payments in a bid to preserve cash flow. This year’s index reveals that only 6% of brands disclose a policy to pay suppliers within a maximum of 60 days and just 2% publish the percentage of orders with on-time payment to suppliers, according to agreed terms.

In the wake of the report, Fashion Revolution is calling for brands and retailers to disclose more information about their purchasing practices, their pricing model and how they work with their suppliers.

The Fashion Transparency Index is released annually during Fashion Revolution week. Set up in the wake of the Rana Plaza disaster in 2013, the week-long campaign encourages consumers to ask brands #whomademyclothes across social media.