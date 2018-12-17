High street closures claimed 93,000 jobs in 2018

This year’s wave of closures and restructurings on the UK high street has led to 93,000 jobs being lost in the UK retail sector in 2018.

Figures from the British Retail Consortium, reported in the Mail on Sunday, show that 3 million people worked in the retail sector in September 2018, down from 3.1m the year before.

High street giants including Debenhams, Marks and Spencer and House of Fraser have all announced store closure programmes during the year, with several other retailers, including Mothercare and New Look closing stores through Company Voluntary Arrangements (CVAs).