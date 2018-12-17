Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

High street closures claimed 93,000 jobs in 2018

17 December 2018By

Full screenhigh street

This year’s wave of closures and restructurings on the UK high street has led to 93,000 jobs being lost in the UK retail sector in 2018.

Figures from the British Retail Consortium, reported in the Mail on Sunday, show that 3 million people worked in the retail sector in September 2018, down from 3.1m the year before.

High street giants including Debenhams, Marks and Spencer and House of Fraser have all announced store closure programmes during the year, with several other retailers, including Mothercare and New Look closing stores through Company Voluntary Arrangements (CVAs).

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.