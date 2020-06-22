High street eviction ban extended

The government has extended its ban on landlords from evicting tenants and issued a code of practice for rental agreements, amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The temporary suspension on evictions has been extended from August to the end of September.

It comes ahead of the quarter rent deadline on 24 June. Experts told Drapers they are expecting just 10 - 20% of the £2.5bn quarterly retail rent bill to be paid.

Lockdown restrictions meant that non-essential businesses were unable to trade from their retail stores for the majority of the quarter. Doors began reopening from Monday last week, with retailers pleased at initial signs of trading.

However, due to the impact of coronavirus, many retailers are reassessing their store portfolio’s via company voluntary arrangements (CVAs) and company restructurings.

Most recently, Hotter Shoes has announced it intends to launch a CVA to cull its store portfolio from 61 shops to 15. AllSaints is also restructuring its store base via the controversial insolvency method and is proposing to pay turnover rent on most of its 41 UK stores and 42 North American stores.

The government has published a new voluntary code of practice for stakeholders negotiating rental arrangements as a result of coronavirus.

Created in consultation with a working group established by the government including the British Retail Consortium (BRC), British Property Federation and UK Hospitality, the code aims to ”support businesses to come together to negotiate affordable rental agreements”.

It lays out four principles for landlords and tenants to adhere to:

Transparency and collaboration: We are economic partners, not opponents… [and] we will act reasonably, swiftly, transparently and in good faith.

We are economic partners, not opponents… [and] we will act reasonably, swiftly, transparently and in good faith. A unified approach: We will endeavour to help and support each other in all of our dealings with other stakeholders to achieve outcomes reflecting this code’s objectives.

We will endeavour to help and support each other in all of our dealings with other stakeholders to achieve outcomes reflecting this code’s objectives. Government support: We recognise that [where a stakeholder has received government support] it has been provided to help businesses meet their commitments. This will include a spectrum of costs from supplies of goods and services as well as rent and other property costs such as insurance, utilities and service charges.

We recognise that [where a stakeholder has received government support] it has been provided to help businesses meet their commitments. This will include a spectrum of costs from supplies of goods and services as well as rent and other property costs such as insurance, utilities and service charges. Acting reasonably and responsibly: We will operate reasonably and responsibly, recognising the impact of Covid-19, in order to identify mutual solutions where they are most needed.

Tenants are advised to be transparent with their landlords and provide all relevant financial information, and landlords should give clear reasoning if they deny tenants concession requests.

The code asks landlords to consider how a tenant’s finances have been affected by restricted trading and obligations to other stakeholders alongside their previous track records in meeting rent deadlines when negotiating future terms.

It suggests options for new arrangements between parties, including:

A full or partial rent-free period for a set number of payment periods

A deferral of the whole or part of the rent for one or more payment periods

The payment of rents on a monthly basis rather than a quarterly basis

Landlords drawing from rent deposits (and not requiring these to be “topped up” until it is realistic to do so)

Rent reductions across portfolios

Landlords waiving contractual default interest on unpaid rents or those paid in arrears

Tenants and landlords agreeing to split the cost of the rent for the unoccupied period between them

Service charges should also be reduced where possible.

The code will apply until 24 June 2021 and has so far been signed by leading bodies including the BFP, BRC, Revo, Scottish Property Federation and Bira.

Retailers and landlords told Drapers they welcomed the code as a rent day ‘disaster’ looms for retail.