Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We use cookies to personalise your experience; learn more in our Privacy and Cookie Policy. You can opt out of some cookies by adjusting your browser settings; see the cookie policy for details. By using this site, you agree to our use of cookies.
 Menu 

High street powers must be handed to councils, says Bill Grimsey

24 June 2020By

Full screenBill Grimsey

Retail veteran Bill Grimsey has said in a new report that town centres will need a radical shift in power from central government to local communities if they are to remain relevant and thrive. 

A new review of the UK high street has been published, called Build, Back, Better. It is the third report undertaken by Grimsey, the former chief executive of Wickes, Focus and The Big Food Group. 

The first two were published in 2013 and 2018 respectively.

The latest report said a revival of high streets relies on Whitehall handing more powers to local authorities. 

It also revealed that almost 50% of retailers are at risk of failure, further emphasising the need to switch to a model of local empowerment.

Grimsey said: “We need to build local economies around people who have a proper stake in their communities, not distant investors and absent landlords who only see them as a number on their portfolio investment.”

The report contained a number of recommendations, including the transfer of power to communities, a reduction in streets and a significant increase in green space, parks and town squares. It also recognised that town centres must no longer be designed around cars.

Tags

Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.