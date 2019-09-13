Hill & Friends to reveal new brand direction

The brand will reposition itself at a new, lower price point and all products will be made in England at Somerset leather factory Pittards. Retail prices for the new collection will range from £250 to £325, compared with around £395 to £795 currently.

Hill & Friends Riley bag

“The two key things we’re doing is moving to a more contemporary price point and making all of our products in the UK, which I’m really excited about,” Hill told Drapers. “When we launched in 2014, all our product was made in England, but unfortunately the factory we were using went into administration and we had to move production. The accessories market is very crowded, and you have to think about what your USP is. For us, it is the fact that we’re made in England at a really amazing contemporary price point.”

She added: “You have to be current and understand what is happening in the market, and many customers don’t want to splash out on bags in the way they once did. The contemporary market feels very exciting and current.”

Hill & Friends will also unveil refreshed handwriting from next season. Bold silhouettes and block colours dominate the collection. The brand has moved away from the distinctive winking face lock that has featured heavily throughout its collections to date, replacing it with a bold “made in England” logo. Styles to watch out for include the Riley, which has an architectural shape and is available in an array of bold tones.

Current stockists of the brand include Zalando and St Albans premium independent the Dressing Room.

Hill & Friends is led by Hill and her co-founder Georgia Fendley. The duo worked alongside each other at luxury bag brand Mulberry from 2008 to 2012.

Fendley is a graphic designer and also runs creative agency Construct. Hill’s CV includes stints at Marc Jacobs, Calvin Klein and Gap.