H&M and Giambattista Valli launch collaboration

H&M has announced that it is launching a collaboration with Giambattista Valli this year, marking the Italian designer’s first foray into menswear.

The news was announced at the Foundation for Aids Research’s amFAR Gala in Cannes, where celebrities Kendall Jenner, Chiara Ferragani, HER, Chris Lee, and Ross Lynch attended the event sporting items from the limited-edition pre-drop collection.

The pieces worn on the red carpet will be available in 12 selected H&M stores around the world, including the London Regent Street Store, and online from 25 May.

The main collection will launch worldwide on 7 November.

Valli launched his namesake line in Paris in 2005, featuring women’s ready to wear, haute couture and accessories.

Valli said: “I am excited about this collaboration. H&M gives me the opportunity to bring my vision of style and my celebration of beauty to a wider audience.

“The goal is to share my love for beauty and to be able to be part of everyone’s happy moments, to help create love stories all around the world.”

Ann-Sofie Johansson, creative adviser at H&M, said: “We are thrilled to collaborate with Giambattista Valli. He is the undisputed master of haute couture with a knack for the memorable silhouette. To be able to bring his signature styles to our customers is a dream come true. We can’t wait to see their reactions to this beautiful collection.”