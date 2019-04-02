H&M boasts 'strong progress' on sustainability

H&M group has published its latest sustainability report, revealing that 57% of all materials it used in 2018 came from recycled or sustainable sources – up 35% on the year before.

The report also found that 95% of all cotton used by the group last year was sustainably sourced.

H&M group said said it was on a mission to “lead the change towards a circular and renewable fashion industry”.

Later this month, the H&M website will introduce more product information, enabling customers to see which factory products come from, material composition and guidance on re-using “worn-out” products.

In relation to its Fair Living Wage strategy, which seeks to improve levels of pay in the factories it uses across the world, H&M group said it had made progress and is now focusing on building “industry collaborations” to tackle the problem from the ground up. It pointed to its partnership with textile worker trade union IndustriALL and living wage initiative ACT as an example.

H&M group’s head of sustainability, Anna Gedda, said: “From the beginning, [H&M’s] role has been to democratise fashion. Today, that means making it sustainable: it’s the only way we’ll keep making great fashion and design available today, tomorrow and for generations to come.”

Environmental sustainability manager Cecilia Strömblad Brännsten added: “Recycled materials are truly a win-win – they stop waste material from going to landfill and reduce the use of virgin raw materials. However, for many types of textiles, viable recycling solutions either do not exist or are not commercially available on a large scale.

“We are therefore collaborating with scientists and innovators to tackle this change, but at the same time working to increase other sustainably sourced materials as quickly as possible.”

It comes after H&M yesterday revealed plans to open a new distribution centre in Milton Keynes.