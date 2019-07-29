H&M collaborates with Richard Allan

H&M is partnering with 1960s British brand Richard Allan on a womenswear collection.
Designed by the H&M team, the range of dresses, blouses, skirts, shirts, trousers and accessories features reimagined Richard Allan prints.
The collection will launch in selected stores and online on 22 August.
Richard Allan was founded in 1962.
