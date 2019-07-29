Your browser is no longer supported. For the best experience of this website, please upgrade to a newer version or another browser.

H&M collaborates with Richard Allan

29 July 2019 By

H&M is partnering with 1960s British brand Richard Allan on a womenswear collection.

Designed by the H&M team, the range of dresses, blouses, skirts, shirts, trousers and accessories features reimagined Richard Allan prints.

The collection will launch in selected stores and online on 22 August.

Richard Allan was founded in 1962.

You might also like...

