H&M Group outlines sustainability progress

The retailer said it reached 97% recycled or other sustainably sourced cotton during the year, and will not source conventional cotton for collections from 2020 onwards. More than half (57%) of its materials are either recycled or sourced in a more sustainable way.

It launched several circular initiatives involving on-demand, customization, repair, rental, renewal, re-commerce options and reusable packaging during the year. 100% of H&M’s textile and leather supply chain, with over 600 suppliers, is now enrolled in the Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals programme.

The group has been added to CDP Climate A-list for leading effort against climate change. CDP is a not-for-profit charity that runs the global disclosure system for investors, companies, cities, states and regions to manage their environmental impacts.

Meanwhile, the report detailed that H&M is launching a business-to-business service called Treadler, which offers textile and apparel retailers access to the group’s supply chain, enabling other companies to accelerate sustainable social and environmental change through their own value chains more quickly.

“I am proud of all the progress we made in 2019. Looking ahead, not only will our industry continue changing rapidly, but the world as a whole will too”, said Anna Gedda, head of sustainability H&M Group.

”2020 has started with a challenge we never saw before with the spread of Covid-19 affecting the whole world, companies and societies. I am confident that the long-term vision we always had, and will continue having, on sustainability will play an even more crucial role in facing these challenges. It will be more important than ever to continue our journey towards a circular economy and sustainable consumption while creating prosperity through job opportunities. This report is only a summary of the great effort all our colleagues around the world do every day to change the future of fashion.”