H&M Group's full-year sales grow

H&M Group’s net sales increased by 11% year on year to SEK 232.8bn (£18.6bn) in the year to 30 November.
In the three months to 30 November, the group’s net sales increased by 9% year on year to SEK 61.7bn (£4.9bn).
The retail group said: “Sales development for the quarter compared with the previous year was affected by calendar effects, mainly because Black Friday this year fell a week later [29 November].
“Therefore, some of the big Black Friday online sales will not be recognised until December.”
It said the amount in question is expected to be approximately SEK 500m (£40m). Adjusted for this amount, sales in SEK in the fourth quarter of 2019 increased by 10%.
H&M Group comprises eight brands – H&M, Cos, Monki, Weekday, & Other Stories, Cheap Monday, H&M Home and Arket.
Its full-year report for the year to 30 November will be published on 30 January 2020.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.