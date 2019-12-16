H&M Group's full-year sales grow

H&M Group’s net sales increased by 11% year on year to SEK 232.8bn (£18.6bn) in the year to 30 November.

In the three months to 30 November, the group’s net sales increased by 9% year on year to SEK 61.7bn (£4.9bn).

The retail group said: “Sales development for the quarter compared with the previous year was affected by calendar effects, mainly because Black Friday this year fell a week later [29 November].

“Therefore, some of the big Black Friday online sales will not be recognised until December.”

It said the amount in question is expected to be approximately SEK 500m (£40m). Adjusted for this amount, sales in SEK in the fourth quarter of 2019 increased by 10%.

H&M Group comprises eight brands – H&M, Cos, Monki, Weekday, & Other Stories, Cheap Monday, H&M Home and Arket.

Its full-year report for the year to 30 November will be published on 30 January 2020.