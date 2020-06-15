H&M group's second-quarter sales slump

H&M group’s net sales were “severely affected” by Covid-19, plummeting 50% year on year to SEK 28.6bn (£2.4bn) in the three months to 31 May 2020.
Online sales increased by 36% in SEK and 32% in local currencies during the same period.
The group’s total sales between 1 and 13 June decreased by 30% in local currencies, compared with the same period in 2019.
H&M group, which owns & Other Stories, Arket, H&M, Cos, Weekday, Monki, and Cheap Monday, said: “The sales development during the second quarter was severely affected by the Covid-19 situation. In most markets, stores had to be temporarily closed and in the middle of April around 80% of the group’s stores were temporarily closed. From the end of April onwards the H&M group started gradually reopening stores in a number of markets. Reopenings in each market are in line with local restrictions”.
It added: “The pace of the sales recovery varies at a large extent between markets. At present approximately 900 stores, representing around 18% of the group’s 5,058 stores, are still temporarily closed. Online sales are open in 48 of the company’s 51 online markets”.
H&M will publish its six-month report on 26 June, providing an updated summary as regards the Covid-19 situation.
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions. Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.