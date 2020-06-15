H&M group's second-quarter sales slump

H&M group’s net sales were “severely affected” by Covid-19, plummeting 50% year on year to SEK 28.6bn (£2.4bn) in the three months to 31 May 2020.

Online sales increased by 36% in SEK and 32% in local currencies during the same period.

The group’s total sales between 1 and 13 June decreased by 30% in local currencies, compared with the same period in 2019.

H&M group, which owns & Other Stories, Arket, H&M, Cos, Weekday, Monki, and Cheap Monday, said: “The sales development during the second quarter was severely affected by the Covid-19 situation. In most markets, stores had to be temporarily closed and in the middle of April around 80% of the group’s stores were temporarily closed. From the end of April onwards the H&M group started gradually reopening stores in a number of markets. Reopenings in each market are in line with local restrictions”.

It added: “The pace of the sales recovery varies at a large extent between markets. At present approximately 900 stores, representing around 18% of the group’s 5,058 stores, are still temporarily closed. Online sales are open in 48 of the company’s 51 online markets”.

H&M will publish its six-month report on 26 June, providing an updated summary as regards the Covid-19 situation.